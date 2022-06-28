Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Trading Down 7.6%

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) shares fell 7.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.02 and last traded at $5.02. 52,238 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,542,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.43.

Several research firms have recently commented on CLNE. Raymond James upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Clean Energy Fuels to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Jonestrading started coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clean Energy Fuels has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.31.

Clean Energy Fuels ( NASDAQ:CLNE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $83.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.61 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 42.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Clean Energy Fuels news, CEO Andrew J. Littlefair purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.09 per share, with a total value of $102,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,551,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,345,119.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 315.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.21% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

