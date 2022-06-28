CloakCoin Trading Down 16.7% Over Last Week (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. One CloakCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00001584 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar. CloakCoin has a total market cap of $1.89 million and $1,820.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004455 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000494 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000263 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 31% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010481 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CloakCoin (CRYPTO:CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,860,728 coins. The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

