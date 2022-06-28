Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Trading Down 8.4%

Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) traded down 8.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $50.57 and last traded at $51.28. 320,644 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 13,214,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.96.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Coinbase Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $171.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $394.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $180.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.40.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.03. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($2.72). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 42.39%. Coinbase Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $73,313.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,977.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III bought 706,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.77 per share, for a total transaction of $50,002,826.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 706,554 shares in the company, valued at $50,002,826.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,121,844 shares of company stock valued at $76,837,576 in the last ninety days. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IDG Technology Venture Investment IV LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $431,538,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at $337,747,000. Sozo Ventures GP II L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth $273,832,000. Spark Growth Management Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth $152,880,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 13.5% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,904,434 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $927,428,000 after buying an additional 583,576 shares in the last quarter. 39.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

