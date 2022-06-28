Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Short Interest Up 505.8% in June

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, an increase of 505.8% from the May 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 314,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CLPBY traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.83. The stock had a trading volume of 129,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,618. The company has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a PE ratio of 39.43 and a beta of 0.28. Coloplast A/S has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.17.

Get Coloplast A/S alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.0455 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. Coloplast A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.33%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Coloplast A/S from 1,014.00 to 980.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,038.00.

Coloplast A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coloplast A/S engages in the development and sale of intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology, and Wound & Skin Care. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coloplast A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coloplast A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.