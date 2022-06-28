Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,063,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,617 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.22% of Conagra Brands worth $35,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAG. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 238.6% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 282.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 72,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $2,610,729.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,761,182.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Darren Serrao sold 11,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $403,533.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,862,121.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,580 shares of company stock valued at $3,952,793. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

CAG stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.31. The stock had a trading volume of 38,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,491,664. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.06 and a 1-year high of $36.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.01.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.14%.

Several research firms have commented on CAG. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Consumer Edge cut shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.09.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

