Conceal (CCX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $6,764.00

Conceal (CCX) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 28th. In the last seven days, Conceal has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Conceal has a market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $6,764.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conceal coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000582 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Conceal alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,285.95 or 0.99894454 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00036155 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.29 or 0.00227934 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.90 or 0.00230948 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00115717 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00076573 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004877 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004178 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Conceal Profile

CCX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 21,334,174 coins and its circulating supply is 12,430,614 coins. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conceal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conceal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.