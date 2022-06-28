Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $268.93.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on STZ shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total transaction of $3,269,526.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,628 shares in the company, valued at $413,902.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $961,898.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,822 shares of company stock worth $6,451,256 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 7.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 9.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,195,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,603,000 after purchasing an additional 188,410 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.3% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

STZ opened at $247.42 on Tuesday. Constellation Brands has a 1-year low of $207.35 and a 1-year high of $261.52. The stock has a market cap of $46.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,374.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -516.67%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.