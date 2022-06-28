Contrasting Adagio Therapeutics (ADGI) and Its Rivals

Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI – Get Rating) is one of 262 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Adagio Therapeutics to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Adagio Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adagio Therapeutics N/A -76.69% -51.09% Adagio Therapeutics Competitors -4,502.05% -64.81% -29.96%

This table compares Adagio Therapeutics and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Adagio Therapeutics N/A -$226.79 million -1.18 Adagio Therapeutics Competitors $768.96 million $145.90 million 0.11

Adagio Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Adagio Therapeutics. Adagio Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Adagio Therapeutics and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adagio Therapeutics 1 3 0 0 1.75 Adagio Therapeutics Competitors 571 3396 10091 145 2.69

Adagio Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 328.99%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 100.24%. Given Adagio Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Adagio Therapeutics is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.7% of Adagio Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.0% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Adagio Therapeutics rivals beat Adagio Therapeutics on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Adagio Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Adagio Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the ADG20 (adintrevimab), a neutralizing antibody that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment and prevention of coronavirus disease. Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Adimab, LLC for the discovery and optimization of proprietary antibodies; and the Scripps Research Institute to perform research activities to identify vaccine candidates for the prevention, diagnosis or treatment of influenza or beta coronaviruses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

