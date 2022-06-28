Contrasting Sempra (NYSE:SRE) & Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG)

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) and Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Sempra and Archaea Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sempra 8.44% 10.96% 3.87% Archaea Energy N/A N/A -9.66%

Sempra has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Archaea Energy has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.1% of Sempra shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.9% of Archaea Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Sempra shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 36.7% of Archaea Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sempra and Archaea Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sempra $12.86 billion 3.68 $1.32 billion $3.17 47.53 Archaea Energy $77.13 million 26.52 -$23.90 million N/A N/A

Sempra has higher revenue and earnings than Archaea Energy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Sempra and Archaea Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sempra 0 3 5 0 2.63 Archaea Energy 0 0 5 0 3.00

Sempra currently has a consensus price target of $161.50, suggesting a potential upside of 7.19%. Archaea Energy has a consensus price target of $28.80, suggesting a potential upside of 68.52%. Given Archaea Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Archaea Energy is more favorable than Sempra.

Summary

Sempra beats Archaea Energy on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sempra (Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles. Its Southern California Gas Company segment owns and operates a natural gas distribution, transmission, and storage system that supplies natural gas to a population of approximately 22 million covering an area of 24,000 square miles. The company's Sempra Texas Utilities segment engages in the regulated transmission and distribution of electricity serving 3.8 million homes and businesses, and operation of 140,000 miles of transmission and distribution lines. Its transmission system includes 18,249 circuit miles of transmission lines, a total of 1,174 transmission and distribution substations, and interconnection to 130 third-party generation facilities totaling 45,403 megawatts. The company was formerly known as Sempra Energy and changed its name to Sempra in July 2021. Sempra was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Archaea Energy (Get Rating)

Archaea Energy Inc. operates as a renewable natural gas (RNG) and renewable electricity producer in the United States. It owns and operates a diversified portfolio of 23 landfill gas recovery and processing projects across 12 states, including 13 projects that collectively generate approximately 177.3 MW of electric capacity and 10 projects that have capacity to produce approximately 27,480 million of British thermal units per day of pipeline-quality RNG. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Houston, Texas.

