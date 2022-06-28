Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.41. The company has a market cap of $33.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $1.97.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,856.56% and a negative return on equity of 54.78%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRBP. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 360.7% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 107,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 84,400 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 115,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 101,659 shares during the last quarter. 35.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immune modulators for immuno-oncology and fibrosis diseases. It develops lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of cancer and fibrosis that inhibits the activation of transforming growth factor ß (TGFß); and CRB-602, an anti-avß6/avß8 mAb that blocks the activation of TGFß for the treatment of fibrotic diseases.

