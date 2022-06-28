Coreto Hits Market Capitalization of $533,681.21 (COR)

Coreto (COR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. One Coreto coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Coreto has a market cap of $533,681.21 and approximately $2,239.00 worth of Coreto was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Coreto has traded 23.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Coreto alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 3,859.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,987.09 or 0.19594381 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00180306 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004909 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00071297 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00015644 BTC.

Coreto Coin Profile

Coreto’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 228,283,474 coins. Coreto’s official Twitter account is @Coretoio

According to CryptoCompare, “CORION Platform is hosted on the Ethereum Classic blockchain. It consists of more separate smart contracts, implemented in Solidity language. CORION Platform is an ecosystem with a digital asset to serve the global economy, with innovative tools for payment, finance and trading. The financial asset of the platform is CORION Coin, it’s stability ensures security to both service providers and users. It has built-in automated inflation and deflation control ensuring the stable price inevitable to carry out real life transactions. “

Coreto Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coreto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coreto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coreto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Coreto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coreto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.