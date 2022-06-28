Corning Natural Gas Holding Co. (OTCMKTS:CNIG) Announces Dividend of $0.15

Corning Natural Gas Holding Co. (OTCMKTS:CNIG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1525 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

Shares of CNIG stock opened at $24.77 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.63 and a beta of 0.29. Corning Natural Gas has a 12-month low of $22.71 and a 12-month high of $24.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Get Corning Natural Gas alerts:

Corning Natural Gas (OTCMKTS:CNIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Corning Natural Gas had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $16.97 million during the quarter.

Corning Natural Gas Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes natural gas and electricity. The company offers natural gas to approximately 15,000 customers through approximately 434 miles of distribution main and 86 regulating stations; and electricity to approximately 4,900 customers through approximately 160 miles of electric distribution wire and poles, and 20 miles of gas distribution pipe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Natural Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning Natural Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.