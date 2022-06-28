Cosmos (ATOM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $291.72 Million

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 28th. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for about $7.83 or 0.00037368 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $2.24 billion and approximately $291.72 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded up 12.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,971.30 or 1.00145763 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004779 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00023391 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004756 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001199 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos . Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Cosmos Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

