COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA) Short Interest Down 91.9% in June

COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decline of 91.9% from the May 31st total of 130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of COVA opened at $9.82 on Tuesday. COVA Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $9.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.78.

Get COVA Acquisition alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of COVA Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of COVA Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in COVA Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $133,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in COVA Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in COVA Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. 59.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COVA Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for COVA Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COVA Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.