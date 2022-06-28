Cowen Cuts Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Price Target to $120.00

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Cowen from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.59% from the stock’s previous close.

WTS has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $148.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.00.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

NYSE:WTS opened at $124.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.98. Watts Water Technologies has a one year low of $116.31 and a one year high of $212.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $463.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.80 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.54, for a total transaction of $492,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,730.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTS. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 688.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the first quarter worth about $47,000. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.