CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of PMTS stock opened at $17.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $198.09 million, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.45. CPI Card Group has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $38.92.

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. CPI Card Group had a negative return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $111.42 million during the quarter.

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks.

