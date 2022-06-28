Creative Medical Technology (OTCMKTS:CELZ) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CELZ – Get Rating) fell 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.66 and last traded at $0.68. 981,430 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 3,368,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.95.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Creative Medical Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Creative Medical Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Creative Medical Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Creative Medical Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Creative Medical Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 13.66% of the company’s stock.
Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on immunology, urology, orthopedics, and neurology using adult stem cell treatments. The company offers CaverStem to treat erectile dysfunction; FemCelz for the treatment of loss of genital sensitivity and dryness; StemSpine to treat chronic lower back pain; ImmCelz for the treatment of stroke patients; and OvaStem for treatment of female infertility.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Creative Medical Technology (CELZ)
- The Most Upgraded Stocks To Buy Before The 2nd Half Starts
- Headwinds Sap Strength From Enerpac Tool Group
- How to Profit In The Bear Market
- What Makes QuantumScape (QS) An Interesting Stock Pick?
- Is It Time To Pull The Trigger On Smith & Wesson Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for Creative Medical Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Medical Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.