Creative Medical Technology (OTCMKTS:CELZ) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CELZ – Get Rating) fell 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.66 and last traded at $0.68. 981,430 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 3,368,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Creative Medical Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Creative Medical Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Creative Medical Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Creative Medical Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Creative Medical Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on immunology, urology, orthopedics, and neurology using adult stem cell treatments. The company offers CaverStem to treat erectile dysfunction; FemCelz for the treatment of loss of genital sensitivity and dryness; StemSpine to treat chronic lower back pain; ImmCelz for the treatment of stroke patients; and OvaStem for treatment of female infertility.

