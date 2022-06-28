Credits (CS) Market Cap Hits $2.06 Million

Credits (CS) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 28th. One Credits coin can now be bought for $0.0092 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Credits has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. Credits has a market cap of $2.06 million and $30,700.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004764 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000075 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000105 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About Credits

Credits (CRYPTO:CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official website is credits.com/en . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Credits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

