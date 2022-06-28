Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.55

Shares of Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.55 and last traded at $2.64, with a volume of 521751 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.73.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRLBF. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cresco Labs in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cresco Labs in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Cresco Labs from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on Cresco Labs from C$19.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Cresco Labs from C$8.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.58.

Get Cresco Labs alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.89 million and a PE ratio of -2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products under the Reserve brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cresco Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cresco Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.