Critical Comparison: UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) and Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK)

UroGen Pharma and Shattuck Labs are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares UroGen Pharma and Shattuck Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UroGen Pharma -209.30% -572.49% -78.96% Shattuck Labs N/A -21.79% -19.17%

This table compares UroGen Pharma and Shattuck Labs’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UroGen Pharma $48.04 million 3.63 -$110.82 million ($5.04) -1.66 Shattuck Labs $30.02 million 5.87 -$44.97 million ($1.37) -3.04

Shattuck Labs has lower revenue, but higher earnings than UroGen Pharma. Shattuck Labs is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UroGen Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.2% of Shattuck Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of UroGen Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.7% of Shattuck Labs shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

UroGen Pharma has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shattuck Labs has a beta of 2.49, indicating that its stock price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for UroGen Pharma and Shattuck Labs, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UroGen Pharma 0 1 2 0 2.67 Shattuck Labs 0 0 3 0 3.00

UroGen Pharma presently has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 127.54%. Shattuck Labs has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 476.92%. Given Shattuck Labs’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Shattuck Labs is more favorable than UroGen Pharma.

Summary

Shattuck Labs beats UroGen Pharma on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urothelial diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution. The company's lead product candidate is UGN-102, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer that include low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma and low-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. It is also developing UGN-301 for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company has a license agreement with Allergan Pharmaceuticals International Limited for developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products that contain RTGel and clostridial toxins; Agenus Inc. to develop, make, use, sell, import, and commercialize products of Agenus for the treatment of cancers of the urinary tract via intravesical delivery; and strategic research collaboration with MD Anderson to advance investigational treatment for high-grade bladder cancer. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

About Shattuck Labs

Shattuck Labs, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers. It also develops SL-279252 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphoma. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

