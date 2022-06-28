Cross Staff Investments Inc Grows Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cross Staff Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,665 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for approximately 1.1% of Cross Staff Investments Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Cross Staff Investments Inc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 82,260 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $46,646,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $6.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $374.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,512,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $401.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $459.70. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $338.00 and a 1 year high of $699.54.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total value of $265,698.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 410,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,203,584.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,325 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,786. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $455.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.31.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

