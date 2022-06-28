Cross Staff Investments Inc Has $479,000 Stock Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Cross Staff Investments Inc trimmed its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Cross Staff Investments Inc’s holdings in Anthem were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its stake in Anthem by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Anthem by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Anthem by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 65,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,430,000 after buying an additional 14,406 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 27,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter worth about $1,854,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total transaction of $208,798.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at $4,718,355.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total value of $3,091,860.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares in the company, valued at $7,098,869.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,738 shares of company stock worth $3,764,851. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $590.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $472.00 to $642.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $453.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $596.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.05.

Shares of ANTM traded up $12.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $482.58. 1,274,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,163,831. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $355.43 and a twelve month high of $533.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $116.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $492.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $473.26.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.81 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.28 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $1.28 dividend. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.16%.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

