CubicFarm Systems Corp. (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CubicFarm Systems Corp. (OTCMKTS:CUBXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 97.7% from the May 31st total of 198,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CUBXF. Raymond James lowered CubicFarm Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on CubicFarm Systems from C$1.10 to C$0.95 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1.35.

Shares of CubicFarm Systems stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,559. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.77. CubicFarm Systems has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $1.85.

CubicFarm Systems Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells cubic farming systems for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and CubicFarms' HydroGreen Grow System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Forty Foot Farms Ltd.

