Culbertson A N & Co Inc Boosts Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc boosted its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,627 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Benchmark downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $121.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.33.

In other news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $472,116.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,092,777.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $143,173.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,395 shares of company stock worth $883,134 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $113.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.61. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.81 and a 12 month high of $147.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 17.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

