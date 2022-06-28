Culbertson A N & Co Inc Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc lessened its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 254.2% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SJM. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Consumer Edge downgraded J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on J. M. Smucker to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.27.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $128.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $118.55 and a 12 month high of $146.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.21 and a 200-day moving average of $134.89. The company has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.28.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.35. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.92%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

