Culbertson A N & Co Inc Has $3.98 Million Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc cut its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $3,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 347.6% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $167.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $40.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $171.84 and its 200 day moving average is $171.03. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.40 and a twelve month high of $187.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.52. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.54%.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total transaction of $539,899.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $45,085,099.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total value of $1,779,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,620,317.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,894 shares of company stock valued at $8,451,233. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.85.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

