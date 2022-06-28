Culbertson A N & Co Inc Has $684,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $140.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.47. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $133.55 and a 52-week high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

