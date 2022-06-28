Culbertson A N & Co Inc Sells 2,887 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,319 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,887 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for approximately 1.4% of Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its stake in Oracle by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 6,526 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,964 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Oracle by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 11,083 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock opened at $70.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $63.76 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.97.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.17. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $82.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.78.

In related news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,986,000 shares of company stock worth $203,858,660 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

