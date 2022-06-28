Culbertson A N & Co Inc Sells 4,564 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc cut its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,564 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $5,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,416,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,309,000 after purchasing an additional 191,545 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $810,807,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.8% during the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 193,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.4% during the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. 60.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In sold 5,925 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $190,370.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 191,591 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $2,164,978.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,622,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,328,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,586,644 shares of company stock valued at $112,704,831 in the last ninety days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $71.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $45.73 on Tuesday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.38.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $21.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.35 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 3.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 23.05%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

