Culbertson A N & Co Inc Trims Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc lowered its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,674 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lumbard & Kellner LLC acquired a new position in State Street during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 91.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Street stock opened at $65.21 on Tuesday. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $61.29 and a 12-month high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.25.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.12. State Street had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 30.89%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on STT shares. Argus upgraded State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on State Street from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of State Street from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of State Street from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.67.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

