Cumberland Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cumberland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,780 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Adobe comprises approximately 1.1% of Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 2,350.0% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

ADBE traded down $5.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $375.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,512,931. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $338.00 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $401.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $459.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.08.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,808,209.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total transaction of $1,111,587.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,450,995.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,325 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,786. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.31.

About Adobe (Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.