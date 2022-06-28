Cumberland Advisors Inc. Takes $2.54 Million Position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Cumberland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 46,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,541,000. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Cumberland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWW. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000.

NYSEARCA EWW traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.73. 31,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,492,625. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.16. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.67 and a fifty-two week high of $55.83.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

