Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Trading Up 3%

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.59 and last traded at $5.56. 17,770 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 373,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.40.

Several brokerages have commented on CTOS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Custom Truck One Source to $11.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.31.

In other Custom Truck One Source news, Director Mark Ein bought 50,000 shares of Custom Truck One Source stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.79 per share, with a total value of $289,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,415,534 shares in the company, valued at $8,195,941.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 194.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 712,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,648,000 after buying an additional 470,770 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 3rd quarter worth $150,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 233,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 5,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, other infrastructure-related industries in North America. It operates through Equipment Rental Solutions, Truck and Equipment Sales, and Aftermarket Parts and Services segments.

