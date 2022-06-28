Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Trading Up 3%

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.59 and last traded at $5.56. 17,770 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 373,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.40.
Several brokerages have commented on CTOS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Custom Truck One Source to $11.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.31.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 194.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 712,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,648,000 after buying an additional 470,770 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 3rd quarter worth $150,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 233,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 5,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS)
Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, other infrastructure-related industries in North America. It operates through Equipment Rental Solutions, Truck and Equipment Sales, and Aftermarket Parts and Services segments.
