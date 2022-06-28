CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $25.43

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.43 and last traded at $25.37, with a volume of 4481 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.05.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.26.

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $124.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.00 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 40.95% and a return on equity of 9.20%. CVB Financial’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from CVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.06%.

In other CVB Financial news, Director Anna Kan sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,975 shares in the company, valued at $604,395. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kristina M. Leslie sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total transaction of $150,912.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,142.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVBF. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 12,373 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in CVB Financial in the third quarter valued at $1,040,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in CVB Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 259,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CVB Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,052,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,533,000 after buying an additional 19,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

About CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF)

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

