CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Shares Up 3.1%

Shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) shot up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $37.75 and last traded at $37.06. 30,181 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,060,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.96.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CVR Energy to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 1.61.

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.12. CVR Energy had a net margin of 1.94% and a negative return on equity of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.33) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CVR Energy in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in CVR Energy by 11.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 226,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 22,693 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in CVR Energy by 71.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 19,772 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in CVR Energy in the third quarter valued at $1,742,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in CVR Energy by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 25,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 5,548 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

