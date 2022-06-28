CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,373 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for about 1.0% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $26,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVS. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Steph & Co. increased its stake in CVS Health by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.05.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.04. The stock had a trading volume of 75,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,592,263. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.33 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The firm has a market cap of $124.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.49.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,780,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 5,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total value of $559,726.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,659 shares of company stock valued at $7,882,993. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

