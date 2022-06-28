CWC Energy Services Corp. (CVE:CWC) Senior Officer Stuart James King Sells 132,500 Shares

CWC Energy Services Corp. (CVE:CWC – Get Rating) Senior Officer Stuart James King sold 132,500 shares of CWC Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.28, for a total value of C$36,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$18,382.93.

Stuart James King also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 21st, Stuart James King sold 67,500 shares of CWC Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.28, for a total value of C$18,562.50.

On Thursday, June 9th, Stuart James King sold 10,000 shares of CWC Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.30, for a total value of C$2,950.00.

On Tuesday, June 7th, Stuart James King sold 65,000 shares of CWC Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.30, for a total value of C$19,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Stuart James King sold 3,000 shares of CWC Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.30, for a total value of C$900.00.

Shares of CWC stock traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,159. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.22. CWC Energy Services Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.13 and a 52 week high of C$0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.22, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.74. The company has a market cap of C$147.71 million and a PE ratio of 20.67.

CWC Energy Services ( CVE:CWC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$40.83 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CWC Energy Services Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

CWC Energy Services Corp., a contract drilling and well servicing company, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Contract Drilling and Production Services. It also provides completion, maintenance, workover, and well decommissioning services; and equipment and related services.

