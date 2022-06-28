Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 431,900 shares, a growth of 559.4% from the May 31st total of 65,500 shares. Currently, 7.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cyren stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 84,271 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 1.58% of Cyren as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Cyren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

CYRN opened at $2.15 on Tuesday. Cyren has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cyren had a negative return on equity of 125.40% and a negative net margin of 85.30%. The business had revenue of $7.26 million during the quarter.

Cyren Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud delivered Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) cybersecurity solutions that protect businesses, their employees, and customers against threats from email, files, and the web. It provides Cyren threat detection services, which include email security engine that offers anti-spam inbound and outbound, IP reputation, and virus outbreak detection services; malware detection engine that is used to protect email applications; Web security engine, which is used by customers to provide URL classification for web browser filtering and safe search capabilities; and threat analysis services to detect advanced cyber threats.

