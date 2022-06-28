Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. Has $4.29 Million Holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. iShares Global Healthcare ETF accounts for approximately 5.4% of Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Global Healthcare ETF worth $4,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,074,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,527,000 after purchasing an additional 385,272 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 5,598.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 288,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,027,000 after purchasing an additional 283,044 shares during the period. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,570,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 396.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 150,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,608,000 after purchasing an additional 120,114 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 146.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 115,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,420,000 after purchasing an additional 68,638 shares during the period.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.29. 1,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,946. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $75.33 and a 52 week high of $91.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.68.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

