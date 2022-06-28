Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 121.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.2% of Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $16,087,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $277,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 41,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 5,968 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 58.9% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 21,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 7,938 shares during the period.

Shares of SHY stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.54. The stock had a trading volume of 119,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,676,144. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.95. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $81.94 and a 52-week high of $86.34.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.065 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%.

