Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Receives $152.94 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $142.00.

DRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $151.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,832,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,104,832,000 after purchasing an additional 857,052 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,911,012,000 after acquiring an additional 362,658 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,652,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,303,338,000 after acquiring an additional 126,957 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,513,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $830,579,000 after acquiring an additional 171,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,339,848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $351,518,000 after acquiring an additional 18,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $121.93 on Tuesday. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $110.96 and a fifty-two week high of $164.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.32 and its 200 day moving average is $133.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

