Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target Cut to $148.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $161.00 to $148.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DRI. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $124.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $141.65.

DRI stock opened at $121.93 on Friday. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $110.96 and a 12-month high of $164.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.52.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.46%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,330 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 376 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

