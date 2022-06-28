Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) PT Lowered to $130.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DRI. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $162.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $141.65.

DRI stock opened at $121.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $110.96 and a one year high of $164.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

