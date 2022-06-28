DeepOnion (ONION) Trading 0.1% Lower This Week

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for $0.0526 or 0.00000259 BTC on major exchanges. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and approximately $1,093.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005063 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000485 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001737 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00010834 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,694,571 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

