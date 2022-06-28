DEEPSPACE (DPS) One Day Volume Hits $35,789.00

DEEPSPACE (DPS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. One DEEPSPACE coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000511 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DEEPSPACE has traded 22.3% higher against the dollar. DEEPSPACE has a market capitalization of $5.51 million and approximately $35,789.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 3,878.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,000.89 or 0.19629707 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.99 or 0.00181483 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004901 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00072222 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00016067 BTC.

DEEPSPACE Profile

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame . DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

DEEPSPACE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEPSPACE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEEPSPACE using one of the exchanges listed above.

