Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Price Target to €93.00

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €86.00 ($91.49) to €93.00 ($98.94) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PROSY. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Prosus from €110.00 ($117.02) to €90.00 ($95.74) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Prosus from €122.00 ($129.79) to €110.00 ($117.02) in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Prosus from €73.40 ($78.09) to €69.40 ($73.83) in a report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays cut shares of Prosus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Investec cut shares of Prosus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.06.

Shares of PROSY traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.88. 3,152,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 954,904. Prosus has a 1 year low of $8.44 and a 1 year high of $19.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.55.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

