Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Target Price to $124.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $152.00 to $124.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DRI. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $141.65.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $121.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.52. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $110.96 and a 52 week high of $164.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 5.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,832,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,104,832,000 after acquiring an additional 857,052 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,911,012,000 after acquiring an additional 362,658 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,652,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,303,338,000 after acquiring an additional 126,957 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,513,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $830,579,000 after acquiring an additional 171,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,339,848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $351,518,000 after acquiring an additional 18,371 shares in the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile (Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.