Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts Give NIKE (NYSE:NKE) a $130.00 Price Target

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) received a $130.00 price objective from analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NKE. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $177.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.81.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $7.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.78. 31,260,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,308,042. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $102.48 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $161.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.76.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kalos Management Inc. increased its stake in NIKE by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Offit Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,355 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,458 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust grew its stake in NIKE by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 55,204 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,428,000 after acquiring an additional 14,064 shares in the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

