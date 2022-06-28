Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Deutsche Wohnen SE (FRA:DWNI – Get Rating) traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €22.43 ($23.86) and last traded at €22.67 ($24.12). 114,042 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €22.75 ($24.20).

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €25.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is €31.59.

Deutsche Wohnen Company Profile (FRA:DWNI)

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

