Diamond (DMD) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $13,460.00

Diamond (DMD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 28th. Diamond has a total market cap of $7.05 million and $13,460.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Diamond has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar. One Diamond coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.91 or 0.00009389 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001834 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00056348 BTC.

Giresunspor Token (GRS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00007357 BTC.

Diamond Profile

Diamond (CRYPTO:DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,693,260 coins. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

